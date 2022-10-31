CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Healthcare workers from Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, MercyOne, Peoples Community Health Clinic and UnityPoint Health-Waterloo are coming together to fight hunger and food insecurity in the Cedar Valley. Together these 6,400 healthcare workers are partnering to host a community wide food drive from October 31 through November 13. Proceeds from the drive will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to fill the Cedar Valley Food Pantry. The food drive will culminate with the annual International Food Tasting Event.
The International Food Tasting Event will occur Sunday, November 13 from 11:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, located at 528 Main Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience food from India, Bos¬nia, the Philippines, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy and Croatia. The event is all you can eat and cost $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under.