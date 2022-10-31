The proposed Constitutional Amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot has prompted responses from law enforcement officials in the state, among others.
To become law, it must receive a majority of “yes” votes.
The text of the proposed amendment is printed on the back of the ballot and reads as follows:
“Constitutional Amendement
Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
Full text:
Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Waverly Newspapers reached out to local party leaders and chief law enforcement officers at the county and city levels to gain local perspective on the amendment.
Dan Pickett, Bremer County Sheriff, a Republican, gave this statement:
“Iowa is one of the six states along with California, New Jersey, Minnesota, New York, and Maryland that don’t have the right to bear arms in their constitution. The Constitutional Amendment would provide the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
“It is my understanding after the summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision issued in June 2022 had already strengthened protections for gun rights. Law abiding citizens should not have their rights to bear arms infringed. I feel this amendment is necessary to protect Iowans’ rights from infringements.”
In neighboring Black Hawk County, Sheriff Tony Thompson, a Democrat, has been vocal about his opposition to the amendment as written. Thompson told Waverly Newspapers he has been working with the Johnson and Linn County sheriffs to raise awareness about the last sentence in the proposed amendment, which reads, “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Thompson said he has no problem with the text of the second amendment being added to the Iowa Constitution, but he is concerned about the strict scrutiny standard.
“The challenge for law enforcement is that we don’t get into the politics of these legislative maneuvers,” he said. “We’re on the street trying to keep people safe. When you put us in the middle of this language of legislative maneuvers it really puts us in jeopardy.”
However, Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said he sees the strict scrutiny standard as an important one for all issues of the U.S. Constitution.
“I am in support of Public Measure #1,” he said. “There are two parts to the proposed amendment. One, adding a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and, two, require strict scrutiny for any violations of that right. Iowa is an outlier being one of only six states that doesn’t support the right to bear arms within their state constitution.
“I understand some of the concerns raised by requiring strict scrutiny. However, after the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling, District of Columbia v. Heller, it is my understanding that courts typically use strict scrutiny already if the law impacts the Second Amendment. In my opinion, if the law is at the core of the Second Amendment, then strict scrutiny should be used in all issues of the U.S. Constitution.”
Before an amendment can be put on the ballot, it must pass a simple majority vote in both the Iowa State Senate and the Iowa House of Representatives in two legislative sessions with an election for state legislators coming in between votes, according to ballotpedia.org. These elections take place every two years. The amendment affirming Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms was originally considered during the 2017-18 legislative session, with the intention of being placed on the 2020 ballot, but a bureaucratic oversight by the Secretary of State’s Office resulted in the proposed amendment not being published at least three months before November 2018. This resulted in the process needing to start over with the 2019-2020 legislative session.
The amendment was approved during Iowa’s 2019-2020 legislative session with all Republicans in favor, and all Democrats, save for Rich Taylor, opposed. It again passed in the 2021-2022 legislative session along party lines.
Celina Peerman, Chair of the Bremer County Democrats, said that fellow Democrats are opposed to the amendment.
“While we have looked at this proposed measure and the impact in the very few states that adopted it, we believe Iowa citizens already have the freedom and protection in place from the U.S. Constitution for secure responsible gun ownership,” she said. “We are encouraging voters to vote ‘no’ to this amendment.
“We are concerned that this goes beyond the Second Amendment and is reckless in the way it could invalidate reasonable gun safety measures in the future. We are concerned that the wording is confusing on the ballot and that many will not understand what they are voting for.
“All Iowa citizens, without division by political party, need to work together to improve public safety so we can enjoy all those activities we love in our communities. This amendment, if passed, puts the right to possess and carry a gun above public safety – including current policy to keep our school children safe while adding additional risk to our dedicated law enforcement professionals and the critical work they do.”
However, John Baber, the chairman of the Bremer County Republicans, said his fellow Republicans are in support of the proposed amendment.
“The Republican platform supports the Second Amendment rights,” he said. “With how some states, and even the federal government, are discussing infringing on those Americans’ right to keep and bear arms, this amendment will ensure that Iowans’ rights are fully protected.”