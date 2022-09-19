Over 110 individuals representing more than 65 Cedar Valley organizations came together on Tuesday to celebrate efforts and have collaborative conversations that lead to actions for equity in Black Hawk County. The Advancing Equity in the Cedar Valley event brought together nonprofit organizations, education, and government sectors to share equity initiatives and discuss strategic actions to reduce social, health, and economic disparities. The event, held at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, was organized by Black Hawk County Public Health, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Grow Cedar Valley.

“For our communities to create the opportunity for everyone to achieve optimal health and well-being, we have to start with equity,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, public health director at Black Hawk County Public Health. “We recognize that to move the needle forward and achieve equity, it takes us all coming together. A more equitable community is possible when people and communities move beyond obligatory inclusion to true co-creation, and that is what these sessions are all about.”