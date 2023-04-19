Butler County REC is awarding Dawson Testroet, Greene, with a $500 scholarship.
Dawson, a graduate of North Butler High School, Greene, is planning to attend Northwest Iowa Community College, Sheldon, for their powerline program.
This is the inaugural year of the Butler County REC Technical/Trade Industry scholarship program. High school seniors pursuing a degree in a technical/trade industry that supports the cooperative business model and/or electric line apprenticeship program and who live within the cooperative’s service territory are eligible. These programs include control room/dispatch, electrical engineering, electrical technology, industrial instrumentation and control, powerline, powerline technology renewables and substation technician.
This scholarship is awarded without regard to other awards, loans or financial assistance the applicant may have obtained. Award of the scholarship is based on SAT/ACT scores, grade-point average, work experience and participation in school and community activities.