Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy, windy conditions late. High 63F. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.