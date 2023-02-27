Cole Hotz was named to the Dean’s List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN for the fall 2022 semester.
Hotz, from Waverly, was one of 647 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a GPA between 3.5-3.99 during the semester. Students with a GPA of 4.0 will be published separately on the President’s Honor Roll.
Bemidji State University, located amid the lakes and forests of northern Minnesota, occupies a wooded campus along the shore of Lake Bemidji. Enrolling around 5,000 students, Bemidji State offers 70 undergraduate areas of study and eight graduate degrees encompassing arts, sciences and select pre-professional programs. At Bemidji State University, we educate people to lead inspired lives. BSU’s Shared Fundamental Values include civic engagement and leadership, international and multicultural understanding, belief in the power of liberal arts, and environmental stewardship. BSU is a Minnesota State university. For more, visit bemidjistate.edu or find us at BemidjiState on your favorite social media networks.