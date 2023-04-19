Butler County REC is awarding a local student with a $1,000 scholarship from Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Bismarck, North Dakota. The student receiving the scholarship is Alaina Steffen, New Hartford.
Alaina, a senior at Dike-New Hartford High School, is planning to attend Iowa State University, Ames, and major in mechanical engineering. She is interested in creating environmental improvements and inspiring other women to pursue STEM opportunities.
Each year, dependents of members and employees of Butler County REC are eligible to apply for scholarships from Basin Electric Power Cooperative. The scholarships are designed to encourage and recognize the achievements of students living on electric cooperative lines.
The applicant must be a student enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time graduate or undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational/technical school.
This scholarship is awarded without regard to other awards, loans or financial assistance the applicant may have obtained. Award of the scholarship is based on SAT/ACT scores, grade-point average, work experience and participation in school and community activities.