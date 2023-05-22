Central College recognized 222 graduates during Commencement 2023 on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
Gannon Oberhauser of Parkersburg, earned a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude majoring in Communication Studies .
Kurby Vowels of Waverly, earned a bachelor’s degree majoring in Business Management .
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.