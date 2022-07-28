The following students were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.