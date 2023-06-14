Wartburg College has recognized 442 students who were named the 2023 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those on the list include:
Paige Amsberry of Waverly.
Samuel Bast of Waverly.
Isaac Becker of Waverly.
Kaden Behrens of Dunkerton.
Brooke Best of Fairbank.
Kaden Bibler of Waverly.
Rachel Black of Waverly.
Zoe Blanchette of Waverly.
Lucas Bloker of Denver.
Cade Carpenter of Waverly.
Bethany Christians of Dunkerton.
Alex Crawford of Waverly.
Austin Dewey of Waverly.
Graceanne Dodd of Janesville.
Layne Fober of Denver.
Makenzie Foelske of Nashua.
Kale Folkerts of Allison.
Ryan Folkerts of Waverly.
Grant Halverson of Waverly.
Rachel Hennessy of Denver.
Isabella Hobson of Shell Rock.
Olivia Hobson of Shell Rock.
Kaylyn Hoth of Sumner.
Kaylee Kueker of Denver.
Miranda Kurtt of Waverly.
Brittany Lingenfelter of Dunkerton.
Brooks Meyer of Denver.
McKade Munn of Nashua.
Leah Ristau of Denver.
Abby Sassman of Waverly.
Mckenna Schaufenbuel of Tripoli.
Ethan Schellhorn of Sumner.
Morgan Schut of Waverly.
Jenna Willey of Shell Rock.
Britney Young of Waverly.
Paul Zelle of Waverly.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
