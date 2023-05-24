Central College hosted a weeklong Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry event to showcase the many projects by Central students during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Kenna Burgess, Waverly, IA, Class of 2025, presented: Efforts Towards Improving the Synthesis of Cambiarenes.
Sarah Smith, Sumner, IA, Class of 2025, presented: The Negative Effects of Exposure to Domestic Abuse in Children; and Internship: Crisis Intervention Services.
