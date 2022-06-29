Local youth baseball player meets his hero

Favorite athletes can sometimes come from odd places and that is true for local youth baseball player, Brooks Carlson.
It happened completely by chance with some help of former Waverly-Shell Rock baseball coach, Casey Klunder.
While Klunder was at the Cape Cod League in Mass., one roster boasted a player from Alabama with a familiar name, Brooks Carlson. Brooks Carlson is a Division I baseball player for the Auburn University.
“Casey went to the dugout and talked to the coach and explained that there is a kid in Iowa with the same name,” Corey Carlson, little Brooks’ dad, said.
Big Brooks Carlson took note of this and sent out a signed baseball and a letter to little Brooks in Waverly.
Fast forward to the College World Series in Omaha and Auburn is playing with both Brooks Carlsons in the same place for the first time.
“It wasn’t the first CWS that we had went to,” Corey said. “Little Brooks was really nervous about the possibility of meeting big Brooks for the first time.”
Little Brooks got his chance after the game. Corey had been in contact with big Brooks’ family and they told him to meet them out by the team buses after the game was over to meet big Brooks.
10 minutes passed. Then 15 minutes. Then the buses left with no contact between the two Brooks. As fate would have it, big Brooks was one of six players randomly selected for a drug test after the game and the bus left him at the stadium.
Cue the excitement. The Carlson’s were invited to a back room to get a more personable 1-on-1 with Brooks. They met and talked for 10-15 minutes rather than just a quick meet if he had gone with the bus.
A signed baseball and hat went home to Iowa for little Brooks and his friend.
“I was really excited,” little Brooks said. “The opportunity to meet with him was awesome. I just sent a letter to him thanking him for taking time to meet with me.”