DES MOINES – Dairies competed for top honors in the Jersey Dairy Cattle show judged Aug. 13 at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
The Grand Champion Female was shown by Rachel Hefel/Gene Henderson/Joe Gibbs, Epworth. Schulte Bros, Blairstown exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Female. KCCI Genetics, Dyersville, received Honorable Mention.
Schulte Bros. of Blairstown earned Champion Premier Exhibitor and Reserve Premier Breeder. KCCI Genetics, Dyersville, earned Reserve Premier Exhibitor and Champion Premier Breeder.
The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.
Arthur Acres, Lucy Ann Acres and Theresa Pagel, all of Sumner, and Luke and Cody Koepke, of Denver, were among local dairy farmers who had earned places in the show.
Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):
Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 — May 31, 2021
1) LuckyRidge Jerseys, Guttenberg, Gar Gen Gentleman Ellie, 3/1/2021, 67237048, 2) Rick Demmer, Peosta, Le-O-La Colton Strawberry, 3/7/2021, JE840003234325629, 3) KCCK Genetics, Dyersville, Bambi — KCCK Victory Suprise, 3/2/2021, 174318044, 4) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Joel Nattie, 3/6/2021, 840003221489680, 5) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, Jbbyers Victorious Maple, 3/10/2021, 174360416, 6) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Hazelbrush Achilles Lotus, 3/7/2021, 840003224242807, 7) Rick Demmer, Peosta, LE-O-LA COLTON SHANIA-ET, 3/8/2021, 840003234325630, 8) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, Jbbyers Denver Violet, 3/30/2021, 174360407, 9) Luke & Cody Koepke, Denver, Koepke Victorious Emmy, 3/6/2021, 840003219009814, 10) Byers Dairy Farm, Milo, Jbbyers Denver Glitzy, 3/20/2021, 174360425
Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2020 — Feb. 28, 2021
1) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Vallie Jamba Juice, 12/2/2020, 840003221489676, 2) Heavens Elite, Waukon, HeavensElite FZ Bombshell, 12/3/2020, JE840003204403604, 3) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, SCHULTE BROS GENTRY CLARABELLE-ET, 12/20/2020, 174318512, 4) LuckyRidge Jerseys, Guttenberg, Bj Colton Moka, 12/1/2020, 840003208254505, 5) Little J Cattle Company, Garnavillo, Little J Oliver Halo-P, 12/22/2020, 840003131563136, 6) Luke & Cody Koepke, Denver, Koepke Dirk Flame, 12/23/2020, 840003219009813
Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 — Nov. 30, 2020
1) KCCK Genetics, Dyersville, Schulte Bros Colton Fergalicious, 9/20/2020, 174181356, 2) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, Triple S Dirk Fresca, 9/3/2020, 840003210590452, 3) Swede Alley Jerseys, Hinckley, Minn., Swede Alley Gentry Prada, 10/16/2020, JE840003216164507, 4) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, SCHULTE BROS COLTON CAMILLA-ET, 9/12/2020, 174181338, 5) LuckyRidge Jerseys, Guttenberg, LuckyRidge Fizz Tally, 9/1/2020, 840000067013906, 6) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Lucy Ann Chrome Scarlet, 9/3/2020, 174147297, 7) SteinRidge Jerseys, Lawler, Miss Cheers To Stella, 9/26/2020, 174301116, 8) Little J Cattle Company, Garnavillo, Little J Casino Gold Nugget-P, 9/1/2020, 840003131563131, 9) Irish Hill, Dewitt, Irish Hill Colton Kash, 9/9/2020, 840003124743209, 10) Luke & Cody Koepke, Denver, Koepke Sultan Faith, 9/1/2020, 840003219009812, 11) Gabriel Jonas, Boone, Kunde Abel Sap, 10/26/2020, USA174289559, 12) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, ALKattle Verbatim Kennedy, 10/5/2020, 8400032094233530, 13) Geise Dairy, DeWitt, BLC GEISE CHROME ADELIA, 11/12/2020, 174240002
Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 — Aug. 31, 2020
1) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Gentry Madelyn, 6/3/2020, 840003221489666, 2) Farnear Holsteins, Farley, Bambi-KCCK Colton Evelyn, 6/3/2020, 174113836, 3) Irish Hill, Dewitt, Irish Hill Fizz Rafiki, 6/21/2020, JE840003124743207, 4) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Hazelbrush Colton Molly, 6/26/2020, 840003224242806, 5) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, SCHULTE BROS COLTON FANTASTIC-ET, 6/12/2020, 174181253
Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 — May 31, 2020
1) Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, HAZELBRUSH COLTON BAM BAM, 3/2/2020, 840003151976263, 2) SteinRidge Jerseys, Lawler, HC-Rader Gentry Nady, 3/2/2020, 840003145981241, 3) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, FELICIDAD ROCKSTAR FIONA-ET, 3/2/2020, 174060428, 4) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, SCHULTE BROS COLT FIRST LADY-ET, 3/10/2020, 174109581, 5) Luke & Cody Koepke, Denver, Koepke Victorious Ella, 3/29/2020, 840003219009811
Fall Yearling in Milk — After Sept. 1, 2019
1) Luke & Cody Koepke, Denver, Koepke Victorious Jackpot, 9/17/2019, 840003151589623
Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 — Feb. 28, 2019
1) Biercrest Farms, Van Horne, Biercrest Colton Tamara, 9/28/2018, 067230328, 2) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Lucy Ann Bit Razzle, 9/4/2018, 173490981, 3) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Edgebrook Armani Lucy, 12/8/2018, 840003200173585, 4) Schulte Bros, Blairstown, SCHULTE BROS COLTON FRANNY-ET, 12/4/2018, 173756052
Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 — Aug. 31, 2018
1) Theresa Pagel, Sumner, Pagel-Sunlite-Lil Sedona VIP, 3/1/2018, JE840003200094853, 2) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa, Holtz-view Citation A Dhalia, 7/26/2018, 173668771, 3) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Lucy Ann Tequila Shimmer, 6/23/2018, 173412482, 4) SteinRidge Jerseys, Lawler, Miss Tequila Shananigans, 6/6/2018, 173673586
Junior Champion Female & Reserve
Champion: KCCK Genetics, Dyersville, Schulte Bros Colton Fergalicious, Reserve: Luckyridge Jerseys, Guttenberg, Gar Gen Gentleman Ellie, Honorable Mention: Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Gentry Madelyn