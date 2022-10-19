The new Local store in Denver lives up to its name—it’s a gift shop that specializes in local products by local people.
“We are what I would call a brick-and-mortar Etsy shop,” said owner Hanna Nuss, referring to the online marketplace that specializes in handmade items.
In the store, at 103 E. Main, Nuss displays and sells a range of products by creative talent primarily from Denver.
“Right now we have 17 vendors,” she reported in late September. Even the few vendors not from Denver—one each from Waterloo, New Hampton and Waverly—are all still local, within 20 minutes of the store, she noted.
“Everybody that’s in here is just so talented,” Nuss enthused. “To know that they were barely selling stuff, and to see our community responding and supporting them in this way has been the most exciting part of all of this.”
The new store opened Aug. 30, and Nuss is pleased with its reception.
“It’s going really great. We’ve had so many people in here, and even more responding online, just saying things like, ‘We’ve got to go to Denver. We have to go see that space.’”
Nuss’ goals are greater than helping local creatives sell their products through her storefront—although she is happy to have them do that. She wants to support others as they find new sources of revenue and expand their businesses, ideally to the point of opening their own stores.
“Our mission, really, is to rebuild Main Streets by engaging people who are already doing business in the community and giving them a way to connect with the community even more,” she said.
Local offers a variety of supports to help creatives investigate how they can best expand—there is a studio for recording podcasts or webinars or having meetings, as well as tables and tents that can be rented for events.
“I, honestly, struggled as a creative entrepreneur myself with finding support without major investment,” Nuss shared. “You need a lot of support to keep going, and (over my last three years) I had some but not enough. So, I just wanted to be that person and that place for anybody wanting to start anything.”
As for her own creative endeavors, Nuss describes herself as a self-discovery podcaster and writer. She sells two of her own books in Local, which gives her personal insight into the benefits the store can offer.
“Those creatives, as we’re working with them, they’re selling products, but they’re also starting to look at other sources of revenue that they can find. That includes running make-and-take events, or doing wine and draw,” she said, or possibly arranging pop-up events to take advantage of sales in different locations.
Nuss has been focused on opening a gift shop since April. She originally thought she would bring in goods from different places and sell them, but when testing ideas with Co.Starters, an entrepreneur development program offered through Grow Cedar Valley in Waterloo, she learned that local products drew more interest and support.
“I really decided to lean in to the pillar where my heart was, which was, How do we save rural communities and how do we help creatives with a gift shop like this?” she said.
Once Nuss had the concept she wanted, things moved very quickly.
“I had a conversation with a landlord,” she said, “or, about three people between me and the landlord, but somehow everything connected within 15 minutes, and I had the space that I’m in now. It was crazy!”
She thinks the development of Local is due largely to serendipity, essentially being in the right place at the right time.
“That’s how I feel about all of this,” she said.
For Nuss, staying local was the right choice for expanding.
“I think being able to highlight how talented these small communities are is a really big blessing,” she said. “I think just connecting our community has been the best part of all of this.”