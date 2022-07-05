Lois E. Boeck, 92, of Waverly, formerly of Janesville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Lois was born on August 16, 1929, in Butler County, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Wedeking) Klunder. She was baptized and confirmed at the Pleasant Valley United Church of Christ. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947, and then began working at Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly. On August 28, 1949, she was united in marriage to John Junior Boeck at the Pleasant Valley Church, rural Clarksville. To this union four daughters were born; Barbara, Diane, Kathy and Linda. She retired from Cuna Mutual on July 1, 1987. After retirement, she and John worked with the UMC Nomads for many years, finally spending winters in Texas. They lived in Janesville for many years until moving to Waverly in 2006. John passed away on August 12, 2018, and Lois continued to live in Waverly.
Lois was an active member of the Janesville United Methodist Church and Esther Circle as well as the American Legion Auxiliary. She and John loved to travel and made many trips around the world exploring new destinations. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and camping. She loved cooking and was known for her excellent homemade cinnamon rolls. She would play any game; dice, cards, dominoes, board games or BINGO. It was through games where she really connected with her grandchildren. Later in life she embraced and thrived with technology, often visiting with her family via Zoom calls or video chats. She cherished any moment with her family.
Lois is survived by her four daughters; Barbara (Greg) Borland of Naperville, IL, Diane (John) Wigen of Eagen, MN, Kathy (Mark) Sharp of Cedar Falls and Linda Boeck of Minneapolis, MN, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and one brother, Leonard (Myrna) Klunder of Ankeny. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years, John Boeck and a great grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Janesville United Methodist Church in Janesville with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials may be directed to Janesville United Methodist Church
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187