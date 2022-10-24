Lois Mildred Neal was born on July 27th, 1920. After living 102 precious years she left us peacefully on October 21, 2022, to stroll over heaven with Jesus and many of her dearest loved ones.

No one we know could sing a hymn better then Lois Neal. Chances are if you met her, you’ve heard at least a verse or two of one of her favorites. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for her to break out into Jesus Loves Me on a whim, and we all loved her for it.