Each year, the Governor’s Volunteer Award is presented to individuals who dedicate their time and talent to help an agency or organization deliver on its mission. Bruce Colemen, of Waverly, and Linda Pruin, of Clarksville, were each selected for their outstanding commitment and service, receiving the 15 Years of Service Award. They accepted their award from the governor at a luncheon to celebrate several winners from Iowa.
Bruce and Linda have each served as counselors with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at Waverly Health Center for 15 years. They provide guidance to Medicare clients and train new counselors within the program. Bruce and Linda give countless hours of their time, have assisted hundreds of members of the community and can always be counted on to greet you with a smile. Other volunteer opportunities filled by Bruce and Linda include pet visitation, mascot, Auxiliary Board, community outreach, outpatient surgery desk and red entrance patient escort.