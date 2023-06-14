“God created humanity in God’s own image, in the divine image God created them, male and female God created them.” (Genesis 1:27, CEB)
“God has made everything fit in its time, but has also placed eternity in their hearts, without enabling them to discover what God has done from beginning to end.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11)
I used to go shopping at TJ Maxx with my wife, Yune, whenever she was in the mood to shop. Besides being reasonably priced, it is also of good quality. She wanted a bag once. That’s why I told her to go to TJ Maxx. Let me tell you what I did. The only thing I did was follow her a few steps behind her. It was so much fun for her to pick up this and that from the shelves. There were lots of different bags on the shelves. It’s not fun for me waiting for her to explore those bags. I’m usually good at just standing there, but sometimes I get impatient. She was pushed into picking one. However, she said I should relax, be patient, and go to the men’s section. I know she wouldn’t buy anything if I didn’t push her. Every time she goes through stuff, she finds something. This one’s great, but it’s a bit pricey. Another isn’t as good but not as expensive. Anyway, she found one after a long search. Yes, it was good. I was sure she’ll love the bag. When we got hom, she put the bag on the table, and it looked better than on the shelf in the shop.
There’s no limit to comparing things, no matter how good they are. Whenever you’re looking at something and there’s no other option, you might try to find something good in it. You’ll see its own beauty, not flaws when contrasted to others. It becomes yours when it shows its own beauty. When you compare yourself to other people, there’s no limit to how much you lack. I’m sure you know it’s the same with churches, jobs, and families. On this planet, there is no such thing as a perfect person. There’s no such thing as a perfect person in real life, only a perfect image you create.
Rather than looking for the perfect person, a real relationship starts when you see the beauty in the other. Rather than focusing on their flaws, let’s focus on their strengths. You’ll have better and deeper relationships that way. Pay attention to the person you’re meeting with right now and see their strengths and beauty. Look at him or her and see how beautiful he or she is, that is, how God made him or her. How do you know when you’ve really connected with someone? It’s when you see the other person for who they are and as something beautiful God created.
It is important to remember that you did not create any image of him or her. God did. Think about how stupid you are when you try to see the image you created to be disappointed with people. Make sure you don’t judge someone based on what you expect to see from them.
I have a suggestion for you. Look for beauty: your own first, then your spouse, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. One more thing: What’s the beauty of our Waverly community? What makes Waverly so beautiful?