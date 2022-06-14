Loretta Mary Brandt, 86, of Waverly, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Loretta was born March 22, 1936, in Fairbank, Iowa, the daughter of Matthew and Nellie (Sheeley) Shannon. She attended Immaculate Conception High Schools, graduating in 1953. Shortly thereafter she began working at City Laundering in Oelwein and then the Piggly Wiggly. On May 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Vernon C. Brandt at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. The couple lived in Fairbank for a short time before moving to Waverly. Loretta worked for over 25 years in food service for the Waverly-Shell Rock school system. She thoroughly enjoyed her work there and would often happily remind former students, “I fed you!”. Loretta and Vernon moved to Janesville and settled there for 20 years until Vernon passed away in 2015. Loretta then moved to Waverly where she remained until the time of her passing.
Loretta was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. She enjoyed the company of her family and friends especially when she could serve them baked goods or a meal. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to play cards. Over the years she developed a wonderful friendship with Bernice Harrington. They loved keeping each other company and playing cards late into the night.
Loretta is survived by her two sons; Gary (Michelle) Brandt of Waverly, and Alan (Tammy) Brandt of Hampton, two daughters; Linda (Brian) Gibson of Elgin and Karla (Tim) Brock of Cedar Rapids, a daughter-in-law, Kay Brandt of Victoria, Minnesota, nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Vernon Brandt, son; Craig Brandt, brother; Leo Shannon and two sisters; Bernice Sexton and Beatrice Shannon in infancy.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
