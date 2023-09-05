Lorraine Faye (Renning) Vossberg, age 94, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
Faye was born August 1, 1929, on the Henry Renning farm, one mile east of Shell Rock on Grove Road, the oldest child of Clinton C. Renning and Aletta Bernice Burwell Renning. At the age of three the family moved to their farm two miles south of Shell Rock. Faye grew up on this farm, now owned by her brother, Jim, and his wife, Barbara. She attended the one room country school, Salem #5, kindergarten through eighth grade. Faye was a 1946 graduate of Shell Rock High School. She received a scholarship to a business school in Minneapolis. Her parents thought she was too young to leave Iowa—she was 16. After graduation she worked at Lutheran Mutual Life in the premium accounting department until September of 1947.
In April of 1946 she met Bob Vossberg at the Silver Bell Roller Rink in rural New Hartford. He had just been discharged from the Marine Corps after serving four years. On August 19, 1947, she married Bob in Zion Lutheran Church, Macon, Missouri with Rev. Victor H. Grimm officiating.
The couple farmed in the Janesville and Shell Rock areas until March of 1950, when they moved into Shell Rock. They bought their home on Walnut Street in February 1952. Faye started working as a night telephone operator for the Shell Rock Telephone Company in 1960, continuing in the business office until March of 1983.
Faye was baptized March 30, 1947, by Rev. G. W. Baker at the Methodist Church in Shell Rock. She was confirmed December 21, 1947, by Rev. Richard Gutknecht at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for several years. In October 1992, she became a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Faye was a member of the Shell Rock Music Association for 17 years, having been a member of the original swing band, playing tenor sax. She had also been a member of the Shell Rock Book Review Club.
After retiring from the telephone company, she continued her interest in genealogy, tracing both her parents’ and Bob’s parents’ families. Through this research she formed many friendships and did research for other people, including for the local library and museum.
She became interested in Shell Rock history, collecting many items of interest and sharing much of this during Shell Rock’s Sesquicentennial and through the efforts of a dedicated committee, the culmination being a History of Shell Rock, published in 2006. Faye shared the love of motorcycles with Bob, having her own at one time (a Honda), and also a Cushman scooter. She kept her motorcycle license valid until she was 80 years old. Faye and Bob thoroughly enjoyed their retirement years, realizing this was indeed a blessing from God.
She is survived by three children and their families: Bonnie and Douglas Smalley, Clive, Iowa; Michael and Karen Vossberg, Bowling Green, Virginia; David and Sandy Vossberg, Palmetto, Florida; and Jack Cain, son-in-law, Clarksville. Her oldest daughter, Mary Lynn Cain, passed away April 10, 2022.
Seven grandchildren: Jennifer Cain Nichols, Emily Cain Drew, Krista Smalley Webb, Alicia Vossberg and Joshua Vossberg, Brandon Vossberg and Gabriel Vossberg. Five great grandchildren: Samantha Nichols Kramer and Andrew Nichols, Isabella, Carter and Bennett Webb and Ainsley Violet Vossberg. Great-great grandchildren: Wyatt Lee Kramer, Max Edward Kramer, and Lennon Joyce Nichols. A brother, Jim Renning, and his wife, Barbara and sister-in-law Diane Renning.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2017; a daughter, Mary Lynn Cain in 2022; parents Clint (1982) & Bernice Renning (1979); a brother, Ed in 1990; a granddaughter, Karla Renae Cain in 1975; and a sister-in-law Olive Vossberg in 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. The service may be viewed on Faith Lutherans Facebook page. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.