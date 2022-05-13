Loss of a legend: longtime Waverly sportscaster passes away at age 72

A true homer. That is how many longtime listeners of Ron Novotny would describe his call style.
Having grown up in the golden age of radio, Ron got his interest in radio by listening to legends in the business Vin Scully and Harry Caray on his own transistor radio gifted to him in high school.
Ron passed away in his Harlan home at the age of 72 of a heart attack on May 7.
Born to Ernie and Helen Novotny on June 11, 1949, Ron was the eldest of six kids. He grew up in the small town of Protivin in Howard County and attended Rudolph Inum high school where he graduated in 1967. During his time in high school, sports were a part of Ron's life as he played baseball and basketball during his time there. Immediately after high school graduation, Ron attended Brown University in Minneapolis to study sports broadcasting and graduated a year and a half later.
Soon after college graduation in 1968, Ron got a job under John Talbott at the KWVY, now KWAY, radio station in Waverly when it was still an AM station. From the studio and live, Ron covered Waverly-Shell Rock, Wartburg and many other Northeast Iowa Conference schools. A fan of catchphrases, one of his most popular ones was "That hasn't happened since Moby Dick was a minnow."
Away from the microphone he coached little league and played fast pitch softball. In addition to coaching little league in Waverly, he also managed a basket softball team in town as well.
Although he was never married, his brother, Randy, described him as married to the radio and the listeners knew it.
"Waverly was still a big part of his life," Randy said. "Even after 36 years of being gone he still had friends in the area."
16 years later, a move to Harlan and KNOD saw the birth of "The Voice of Harlan and southwest Iowa sports". Since he followed his boss from Waverly to Harlan, John Talbott, Ron only worked for one boss his entire life.
During his time at Harlan, he was honored with the News Media Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association in 1995. While at KNOD, Ron called many high school championships including his final championship call in 2021 for the 3A football game where Harlan won.
Ron never had kids of his own but considered the teams he covered his extended family.
"The kids on those teams in Waverly and Harlan were like his own," Randy said. "He was deeply invested in each team as they came through."
He is survived by his siblings Pat Sir of Lourdes, IA; Linda (Don) Baltes of Rochester, MN; Randy (Pamela) Novotny of Provitin, IA; Sue (Len) Cutsforth of Lawler, IA; nieces and nephews Chad Cutsforth, Troy Cutsforth, Brian Baltes, Steve Baltes, Amy Baltes, Ashley Baltes, Missy Brevig, Meagan Sobolik, Michael Novotny, Tom Sir; many great nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life May 18 at 7 p.m. at Vet's Auditorium in Harlan with many speakers lined up to tell stories about Ron.
After retirement, Ron had some closing words that HarlonOnline posted on May 9.
"I’ve met so many great people, not only in Harlan, but all over. It’s been very fulfilling. Thanks to all the people who’ve listened and commented on the games.”