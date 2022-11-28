Louis MacDougall, age 86, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral arrangements are pending at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187
Louis MacDougall
sistercarrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
46°
Sunny
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage: 25%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:35 AM
- Sunset: 04:38 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Light rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.