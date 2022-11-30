Louis Michael MacDougall, 86, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. .
Louis was born on August 18, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Anna Katherine (Spiesl) and Louis Joseph MacDougall. Following high school graduation, he earned his BA in 1959 from Michigan College of Mining Technology. He later earned is Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. Louis was a Metallurgical Engineer for the Aerospace Industry retiring after 37 years. During his career at Sundstrand Corporation he received a patent for his work with metals. From 1959 to 1966 he served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged as 2nd Lieutenant. On September 8, 1956, Louis was united in marriage to the love of his life Marilyn Lois Vande Leest in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After 55 years of marriage, Marilyn passed in March of 2012.
Louis lived his life to the fullest and touched the lives of all he met. He was driven and gave his all to every endeavor he pursued earning accolades for his dedication. Louis was very involved in his community. He was a 2019 recipient of the “8 Over 80 Legacy Award” in Cedar Valley. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly Exchange Club, where he earned the Golden Deeds Award, and the Elks Club, where he received the honor of “Exalted Ruler” and was voted “Elk Officer of The Year” four times. He was a member of the American Society for Metals and served as chairman from 1970-1974. He also volunteered 15 years at both the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and Waverly Health Center, and several years with the SHIIP program.
Louis was a very generous person who enjoyed freely donating his time, talents and resources. He was a life time blood donor of which he was proud of. He was a world traveler and was inspired to learn and meet new people. His travels brought him to Iceland, Germany, Ireland, Bosnia, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Mexico and Honduras. His number one commitment was to his family. He was the best role model to his six children and always supportive of them. He was a wonderful Papa Lou to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren traveling near and far to be part of their lives. His very favorite pastime was golf which he played five times a week. He had great golfing buddies including his son Mike, was very proud of getting two ‘holes in one’ and was working on his third! His love of the Green Bay Packers and joy of singing with his family and at church were special connections he shared and passed on to his children. If you ask Lou how he is doing he would say “Better Than I Deserve” and he did deserve the best.
Louis is survived by six children; Candi (Chuck) Brittain of Waverly, Michelle (Jim) Tiedt of Waverly, IA, Michael (Barbara) MacDougall of Boone, IA, Deborah (George) Blantern of San Diego, CA; Kimberly (Ben) Thacker of San Antonio, TX, Tracy (Aaron) Jones of Urbandale, IA; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Annette MacDougall of Casper, WY,
Marilyn (Larry) Porter of Seattle, WA and Donna Gschwind of Deerfield, IL; sister-in-laws, Ruth Hallada, Clarice Berglin, Sandy DeMille and Linda Ward; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn; an infant daughter, Kelly Renee; his parents; and son-in-law, Joe Snyder.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly, with Father Doug Wathier officiating. Cremation and inurnment will be at a later date in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be on December 1, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with a scripture service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187