Louis Michael MacDougall, 86, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. .

Louis was born on August 18, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Anna Katherine (Spiesl) and Louis Joseph MacDougall. Following high school graduation, he earned his BA in 1959 from Michigan College of Mining Technology. He later earned is Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. Louis was a Metallurgical Engineer for the Aerospace Industry retiring after 37 years. During his career at Sundstrand Corporation he received a patent for his work with metals. From 1959 to 1966 he served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged as 2nd Lieutenant. On September 8, 1956, Louis was united in marriage to the love of his life Marilyn Lois Vande Leest in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After 55 years of marriage, Marilyn passed in March of 2012.