A Waverly business decided to add a global touch to a local celebration for Christmas. Love and Lace, at 220 East Bremer, is partnering with Iowa Regional Utilities Association to help change the lives of people in Malawi.

“Everyday we turn on our showers, wash our dishes, brew our coffees and cook our meals with the water readily available to us,” said Deb Mummelthei, the store’s owner. “We water our plants and we water our pets. We never think about what to do when we feel the pain of thirst in our mouths, but this is not a luxury that is given to everyone across the globe. We are blessed with clean and plentiful water.”