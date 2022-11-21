A Waverly business decided to add a global touch to a local celebration for Christmas. Love and Lace, at 220 East Bremer, is partnering with Iowa Regional Utilities Association to help change the lives of people in Malawi.
“Everyday we turn on our showers, wash our dishes, brew our coffees and cook our meals with the water readily available to us,” said Deb Mummelthei, the store’s owner. “We water our plants and we water our pets. We never think about what to do when we feel the pain of thirst in our mouths, but this is not a luxury that is given to everyone across the globe. We are blessed with clean and plentiful water.”
This year Love and Lace, in partnership with our friends at IRUA (Iowa Regional Utilities Association), have joined an initiative called The African Oasis Project.
“This village, and the children and families who live there, need a real life miracle... the miracle of running water,” Mummelthei said. “We the people of Waverly can help to provide this Christmas miracle on Dec. 8. We have joined up with the African Oasis Project and are so excited to help this amazing organization build a well.”
During the “Miracle on Main” event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, Love and Lace will be selling light sticks for the kids, taking freewill donations for specialty Christmas ornaments and giving away a beautiful handmade Christmas wreath. $5 light sticks can be purchased and freewill donations can be made from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9. All proceeds will go to this charity project.
“I have done Christmas on Main for 30 years,” Mummelthei told Waverly Newspapers on Friday. “Instead of just giving to the city of Waverly, I thought, ‘What could the citizens of Waverly do with us to give to others? What could we do to shine our light?’”
That’s how the partnership between the store and IRUA came to fruition.
For more information call Love and Lace at (319) 352-0243, follow the event on Facebook or stop by the store in downtown Waverly.
Come downtown on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and celebrate the miracle of water together!