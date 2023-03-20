Iowans don’t have to travel to a far-off big city to get their fix of pop culture excitement. The University of Northern Iowa and Rod Library will host the eighth annual RodCon, a mini comic book convention, right on UNI campus on April 1. Everyone is welcome at this free event, which typically draws at least 2,000 people of all ages from the Cedar Valley and beyond.
RodCon is known for creating a welcoming environment where people with common interests come together to share their love of all things pop culture. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free activities including a costume contest, demonstrations, trivia, food, panels and more.
“Not only do we focus on the joy comics bring, but also on the lessons they can teach about diversity and social justice, building community and discovering new ideas,” said library assistant Melissa Gevaert. “The space brings together old friends, creates new connections and allows artists to share their skills.”
“We devote our time to planning this every year because — more than just being a blast, which we all love — it’s part of our larger mission to bring the community to campus, into the library and into a new way of thinking about the role that comics, pop culture and creativity play in education and engagement for attendees of all ages,” said committee member Caroline Francis.
The theme of this year’s costume contest is “All Things 80s.” There is also a free dedicated kids’ zone with activities for younger RodCon goers. More than 40 vendors are expected to attend the event, with everything from handmade jewelry to illustrations.
RodCon will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional details, visit RodCon’s website or follow Rod Library on Facebook.