Crowd-favorite musicians are set to claim the stage yet again at this year’s Waverly Heritage Days.
With commanding stage presences from Boogie and the Yo-Yoz and the familiar croons of Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s, the varied set list is sure to fit every listener’s mood.
Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will kick off the weekend’s first late night show, playing from 8:30-midnight on Friday, July 14.
Known for their energetic buzz, which quickly gets the crowd’s hands in the air, Boogie is a self-described “everything band.”
Refusing to conform to a single genre, their music list ranges from country hits to pop-ballads and good ole’ rock and roll.
Boogie members take pride in having a strong range of vocal and instrumental ability, flawlessly being able to sing their own original music or cover well-loved classics. As a clean party band, they leave crowds at ease while having a straight-up good time.
With all eight members hailing from Wisconsin, drummer and manager Kevin Baker says they are excited to make the trek down to Wavelry to ramp up the program’s spirit.
“I remember the first time we heard of the town called Waverly, Iowa,” he told Waverly Newspapers. “We had played several times in the Mason City region of the state, but didn’t know much about the surrounding areas. We met some Waverly residents, the Timmermans, through our mutual friends in Vic Ferrari, and we heard the town knew how to party. Well, we finally got to find out first hand in 2015. They were right! What an awesome crowd and a great event Heritage Days was! We are very excited to be back for our fifth time.”
The longest returning band, Floyd Junker and the Beaver Creek Band, will be back under the tent for their 23rd year. Junker, who was named Grand Marshal last year, is no stranger to entertaining the Waverly community with bluegrass, gospel, country, and rock and roll music.
Neither is Richie Lee, returning to perform at Heritage Days for his eighth year. Lee is well versed in serenading crowds with beloved hits from the 50s, refining his sound to be the most authentic to the time period as possible.
A Des Miones native and performer since 11 years old, Lee is very familiar with small town Iowan crowds. “A small crowd can get as much uproar as a big one, as long as people are enjoying themselves,” he says. “There’s a lot of great people (in Waverly), a lot of people I know. There’s regular fans that we see, everyone is really supportive and the staff is great.”
Lee hopes that audiences look forward to his set, which he has adapted with new songs. It will be flush with Buddy Holly hits, Elvis for all the die hard fans, Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson and even some Beatles.
“For those that remember the 50s and 60s, who lived through it, they will enjoy it. But also the new generations that listen to their grandparents’ and parents’ music,” he says. “I hope they enjoy it as much as I do. Because I really do enjoy it. We try to be as accurate as we can to the way it sounded back then.”
Also returning to town will be the Kris Karr Band, known for their smooth, layered vocal harmonies and melodic guitar.
“We made a lot of friends over the last couple of years in Waverly,” Karr says. “After opening for Vic Ferarri, it’s so great to be asked back again! Some new cover songs and originals were added to our set list this year. Looking forward to seeing folks there.”