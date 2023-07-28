Lowell Henry Benning, 89, died July 26, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. He was born at home on the family farm May 1, 1934, to Emil and Frieda (Lindner) Benning near Clarksville. Lowell attended country school, then graduated from Plainfield Community School in 1953. He was baptized and confirmed at Pleasant Valley First United Church of Christ.
At age ten he took over most of the farm duties after his father suffered rheumatoid arthritis. In November 1955 Lowell married JoAnn Demro at the First Methodist Church in Nashua. Six months later he was drafted into the Army. Stationed at Fort Ord, California, then Camp Roberts, he served two years. In 1958 he returned to the family farm and the house he was born in. He drew blueprints for a house while watching "Gunsmoke," then built it, in Waverly. He built six houses stick by stick and remodeled many others as a freelance carpenter. He crafted small pieces of furniture from a walnut tree he cut down.
Hard work was his motto and he passed this on to his five daughters, Julie, Lori, Kelly, Carol, and Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Malita; and three daughters, Julie (1975), Lori (2021), and Kelly (2022). He is survived by his wife of 67 years; daughters Carol (Tim) Kean of Cedar Rapids and Linda (Gerson) Teixeira of Minneapolis; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held later at Pleasant Valley church in rural Clarksville.