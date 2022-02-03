Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $25,000 from Nazareth Lutheran Church to support ongoing upgrades to the Bremwood Residential Treatment Center campus in Waverly.
The campus provides temporary residential placement for children and teenagers who receive personalized therapy, behavioral health care, and skill-building supports they need to return safely and successfully to their homes.
“LSI is so grateful for this generous support from Nazareth Lutheran Church,” said Krissy Olson, Director of LSI Residential Treatment Services. “We are blessed to be a part of this community, where so many individuals and organizations are passionate about supporting and empowering the young people we serve.”
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.