Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) has named Jim Guentherman as Vice President of Programs and Services.
In this role, Guentherman will oversee LSI’s statewide child welfare services, community programs, behavioral health and therapy services, and programming for Iowans with disabilities.
Guentherman has served in various roles at LSI since 2003. He began his LSI career in a child welfare program, performing drug testing and supervising drop-in visits with families. He then served as a supervisor in LSI Behavioral Health Intervention Services (BHIS) and over the past 17 years, he has steadily grown LSI’s therapy, BHIS, and community-based programs throughout Iowa.
He is a well-regarded leader in his community; in 2013, he co-founded the Changing Minds mental health event in Dubuque, an annual conference with the goal of breaking stigmas around mental illness. He also earned his license to practice therapy, and he still sees clients. Most recently, Guentherman served as LSI’s Director of Clinical Services, overseeing LSI’s therapy, BHIS, and community programs statewide.
“I look forward to continuing to serve Iowa children and families in this role because sometimes, I walk away being blessed by those I intended to bless,” Guentherman said. “I feel that my most important work is yet ahead of me.”
Prior to his time at LSI, Guentherman served in the U.S. Army. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clarke University and his graduate degree in psychology from Loras College.
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races, and sexual orientations.
