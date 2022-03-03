Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) Refugee and Immigrant Services is leading a new project to support diverse small business owners across Iowa. Joining LSI in the launch of the Community Navigator Pilot Program are: the Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit (IES), Drake University, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative (IWCI), and the Iowa Center for Economic Success (Iowa Center).
Part of a $100 million federal American Rescue Plan Act initiative to support small business economic recovery, the Community Navigator Pilot Program will help small business owners build back resilient, thriving companies. The project is driven by a national initiative lead by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), through an award from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Navigator Pilot Program.
During the two-year initiative, LSI will work throughout the state with partners IES, Drake, IWCI and the Iowa Center to support up to 600 diverse small business owners, with a specific focus on refugee, immigrant, and minority business owners. LSI and partners in Iowa will help these businesses recover from the impacts of COVID by providing counseling, technical assistance, and support in accessing up to $5 million in small business relief. In addition, this project brings new pandemic-specific loan products with favorable interest rates to small and diverse businesses in Iowa.
“Immigrant-, refugee-, and minority-owned businesses have contributed to more than half of the new business start-ups in the past several years and have been a significant driver of economic growth and employment across the country and the state,” says Dena Lewerke, Economic Development Coordinator for LSI Refugee and Immigrant Services. “Many are in sectors such as food, retail, restaurants, and other trade that were hardest hit by the pandemic. LSI and partners look forward to supporting diverse businesses across the state with culturally and linguistically accessible support during this crucial time to ensure economic growth and opportunity for all Iowans in the coming years.”
LSI and each of the Iowa partners in this project currently lead economic development initiatives including workforce development, financial capability and inclusion, and small business development support. Sectors of focus include agriculture, childcare services, food service, retail, and a number of other industries that serve local communities.
If you would like to learn more about the Community Navigator Pilot Program, please contact Bethany Kohoutek, bethany.kohoutek@lsiowa.org.