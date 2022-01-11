Grow Cedar Valley’s Community Development Council will be hosting Adapting to the “New Normal” Retail Luncheon at Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane in Cedar Falls. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The luncheon will focus on the evolution of the retail industry and how we purchase goods and services. Dave Wilson, Ryan Companies will facilitate a panel discussion with experts Robin Bostrom, Main Street Iowa/Iowa Economic Development Authority; Jeremia Matz, SCHEELS Cedar Falls; Mark Toms, Brown’s Shoe Fit Company Cedar Falls; and Georgia Van Gundy, Hy-Vee Corporate.
The cost is $30 per person. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 12.
For more information, table sponsorships, or to register, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232-1156.
The premier sponsor for this event is Community Bank & Trust. Gold Sponsor is Ryan Companies.