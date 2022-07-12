The following students of Waverly, Iowa, participated in Commencement for the Luther College class of 2022 on May 22.
· Ashley Schultz received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and History and earned magna cum laude honors.
· Samantha Snyder received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Nursing and earned magna cum laude honors.
· Burke Wallace received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies.
A total of 413 graduates were honored and celebrated in Carlson Stadium. Of that number, 183 graduates received Latin honors, seven were fourth-generation Luther graduates, and more than 100 were first-generation college students.
Nora Nyi Myint ’22 was awarded the Luther College Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal. That award is presented each year to an outstanding senior, selected by the graduating class, who best demonstrates the ideals of the college through service to students and the college community.