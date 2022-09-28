Luther Baseball

Luther took on Briar Cliff University at the Field of Dreams movie site.

 Courtesy Photo

DECORAH, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie tag lines held true on the night of Sept. 16, 2022, when Luther College and Briar Cliff University became the first collegiate teams to play on the iconic field.

The event was “built” over the past 18 months and people came. More than 2,200 attendees took in the sights and sounds of American baseball at its finest and some likely questioned, “Is this heaven?”