Luther's Natural Areas

Luther’s natural areas. Luther College was recently recognized as one of the best colleges for sustainability.

 Annika Vande Krol

DECORAH, Iowa — The 2022 Sustainable Campus Index is out and this year, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) named Luther College the fourth best baccalaureate institution in the nation for its efforts in sustainability.

“The Sustainable Campus Index is a comprehensive and independent assessment that includes hundreds of schools. For Luther to rank fourth in the nation is a great honor and a recognition of all the people who help to make sustainability an essential part of Luther College,” said Jon Jensen, director of the Center for Sustainable Communities at Luther.