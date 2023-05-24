Over 60 community members attended a luncheon at Lutheran Services in Iowa’s (LSI) Bremwood campus in Waverly on Wednesday, May 10. Attendees learned about the residential treatment services provided at the center and heard from one of the current residents who will be attending college in the fall.
Fidelity Bank and Trust and Hy-Vee sponsored the luncheon. Youth at the Bremwood Center decorated flower pots and planted flowers, which served as centerpieces and gifts for the guests.
“For the kids that we have here at Bremwood, the world can seem like a pretty dangerous place,” explained Nancy Krause, Vice President of Programs and Services for LSI. “Most of them come from different environments, which results in responses we often don’t understand, but it’s simply a coping mechanism for them. Our goal is to provide them with a predictable and consistent environment and activities that they haven’t had a chance to experience.”
Krause also shared that LSI staff provide 24-hour mental health services to children and teens with severe emotional or behavioral disorders. The team uses trauma-informed care to give youth the tools to succeed and build positive futures.
“Most of the kids would tell you they have hopes and dreams, and that one of those dreams is to simply belong – in a friend group, in their community, and especially in a family,” said Nancy.
She encouraged the community members to accept “our” kids and treat them like others they see in public.
Krause also invited attendees with talent in music, arts, crafts, or other activities to contact the LSI staff to see how they could volunteer.
“You could even host a cookout on our campus,” Krause said. “These kids want nothing more than to be accepted.”
In addition to Krause, Dan Dean, LSI Interim President, and CEO, shared information about LSI’s services across Iowa. “LSI is one of the largest nonprofits in Iowa, caring for more than 10,000 of Iowa’s most vulnerable populations,” Dean said. “Our staff here in Waverly and across all of Iowa work together to ensure every client receives the care and respect they deserve.”
For information about how you can support the youth and staff at the Bremwood campus, please contact Mike Knipp, LSI Director of Philanthropy and Church Relations, at 319-610-3202.