The League of Women Voters of Iowa and nine Iowa-based co-sponsors will present petitions to the leadership of the 89th General Assembly at Iowa’s Capitol. The petitions, which contain signatures of Iowa voters, seek legislators to repeal sections SF413 and SF568 from the newly-enacted voting laws.
Iowa’s new voter laws makes voting harder, disqualifies voters easier, shortens the voting time by 31%, makes elections more difficult to administer and invites political party interference in elections. Registered voters can sign the petition online at: https://www.LWVIA.org/anti-voter-laws.
Terese Grant, President, LWVIA, believes Iowa’s new voting law disenfranchises voters and is an attempt to disqualify voters — restricting suffrage — which is a Constitutional right to vote.
“Defending democracy has been our motto since our founding in 1920 and we have always supported an open and transparent government, including the right to vote,” said Grant. “Democracy works best when more people – not less – are involved. The petition drive to repeal sections of SF413 and SF568 is one way in which Iowans can get involved and let their duly elected legislators know their opposition to Iowa’s newly imposed anti-voter law.”
LWVIA’s co-sponsors are Common Good Iowa; Des Moines Chapter, The Links, Incorporated; Episcopal Diocese of Iowa; Iowa Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault; Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO; Iowa Shares; Interfaith Alliance of Iowa; and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter.