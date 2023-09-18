Lynette was born on August 22, 1964, in St Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Ellsworth H and Joyce M (Peterson) Shields. She passed away at home early Monday morning, September 4. She was 59 years old.
She spent her childhood in Milwaukee attending Pilgrim Lutheran Grade School where her older siblings had also attended before the family moved to Waverly, Iowa.
She attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School and then the University of Northern Iowa before getting married and moving to Chicago. She worked for Deutschmark Bank for a few years, servicing numerous auto dealers on their individual financing programs. While raising her family, she enjoyed retail positions in the Libertyville area.
Lynette and her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2012 where she began working also in a number of retail settings. She was a fun-loving mom who adored her children, Alexis Stoneman, Rockford, Illinois, and Austin Grundberg, Fairview, Tennessee. She enjoyed planning, hosting or just attending neighborhood or family events.
She was a strong Christian who knew her Savior, Jesus Christ, and relied on her faith to keep her upbeat and thankful for each day, despite the ups and downs of daily life. She loved singing in church, in the choir or as a solo, and always jumped at the chance to join a small band, if asked, to sing back up or a solo.
Lynette also valued and treasured her many friends, including her coworkers at Lucchese Boots in downtown Nashville and her neighbors at Eastside Heights Apartments. Her family cannot thank enough these wonderful people for adding deep friendships, love and support to Lynette’s life.
Lynette is survived by her loving family, her children, Alexis Stoneman and Austin Grundberg, brother, Randall Shields, (Linda), Fishers, Indiana, sister, Laurie Zwolfer, (Steve), Grayslake, Illinois, all her cousins, nephews, nieces, an uncle, the Rev Jack Thorstensen, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, an aunt, Carmen Reidel, Carmel, Indiana, and special friends: James Knickerbocker, Cheryl Carbone, Kim Hedrick, Laura Behling, Carrie Johnson, Abbey, Jessie and Aurora Corlew.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 19, at the Eastside Heights Apartments in their community center with a 3 p.m. service followed by a reception until 5 p.m. A private inurnment service will take place at the Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee, in mid-October where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.