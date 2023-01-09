Lynette Rhae Doepke, 80, of Denver, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Lynette was born December 23, 1942, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Charlotte (Woodworth) Simester. During her childhood she lived in Steamboat Rock, Lexington and Prophetstown, Illinois. She was baptized by her Grandpa Simester in the Prophetstown Methodist Church. She graduated from Dunkerton High School and Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). On March 29, 1969, she was united in marriage to Henry W. Doepke in the Dunkerton United Methodist Church. Lynette taught elementary school students in Grundy Center, LaPorte City and Denver. She was proud of her professional organizations-ISEA/NEA, and served two terms as President of the local association in Denver.