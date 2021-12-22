It’s during the holidays or in times of significant need when the Spirit of Giving is most noticeable.
From holiday fundraisers, meals, year-end donations, or simply helping a neighbor during a heavy storm, the impact made by individuals and organizations can rarely be fully understood.
“The past two years have been unusually difficult for people in one reason or another but people always seem to step up to meet the need,” commented Bob Sable, President of Rally Point Cedar Valley Veterans and LZ Phoenix, Waverly’s veteran transitional shelter. “We’re lucky in that we’re an entirely community-funded nonprofit and all of our staff are volunteers so we don’t require the level of funding that many nonprofits do.”
Neal Jarnagin, director of the local nonprofit, states, “We’ve had to make significant changes to our fundraising but that several individuals and organizations have relieved our efforts by holding fundraising events of their own in support of the shelter. It just goes to show you that, even with limited outreach and exposure in the community, people are taking the needs of our veterans and their families personally.”
“Our local organizations continue to provide tremendous support to our homeless veterans and their families,” commented Jarnagin.
This fall, the Waverly Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2208 began accepting items at the Waverly Area Veterans Post for residents of the shelter which culminated into a spaghetti fundraising meal in early November. The donations consisted of blankets, paper supplies, and personal items that were desperately needed.
Towards the end of November, Gary Wood, representative of the post presented the items and a monetary donation to Bob Sable and Bob O’Hare, President and Vice-President of the shelter.
“Words cannot express the gratitude our veterans have when they receive even the most basic items that come with these donations,” stated Jarnagin. “A package of new underwear, socks, or a fuzzy blanket seems to make all the difference to our residents and, especially during the holidays, provides reassurances that the community they live in has their back.
“It truly takes a community to combat the desperate situations we find ourselves in and the community continues to succeed in providing safe, transitional housing and continued support to our veterans and their families.”