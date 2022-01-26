Few artists know how to strum the guitar with a hometown feel.
It’s Maddie Poppe’s MO.
That, along with authenticity and Iowa-stamped values of earning rather than receiving, have propelled the Clarksville native to the national spotlight, and her American Idol win in 2018.
Earlier this week, Maddie showed her hometown stripes and spirit by sharing her music and a message of positivity with elementary students in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District.
The two-day event — on Monday afternoon at Carey and Southeast, and then on Tuesday, at West Cedar and Shell Rock Elementary — was organized by her mom, Tonya, who had recently taken a job as an elementary school counselor in the district.
Maddie squeezed these low-key, high-impact sessions in between a show in Ottumwa and returning to a packed schedule in Nashville, because she loves talking to kids, her mom said. Her appearance is part of a series of motivational speakers the school counselors arrange for the benefit of the students every month.
Maddie’s message was this: Don’t give up on your dreams no matter what others tell you, advice she heard herself from her parents growing up, and one that has guided her own artistic choices as a singer and musician.
Maddie told the kids that when she first started playing the guitar, she wasn’t good at it, and some people told her she should quit. Briefly, she set the instrument aside, but in her teens, she picked it up again, and now it is part of the musical journey she is on today.
During the presentations, she sang her hit “Going, Going, Gone,” “Brave” and “Rainbow Connection” to the delight of her audience.
Maddie then answered questions from the students, which she said were “great listeners, very attentive and very respectful.”
Known for unrehearsed candor, kids’ questions are sometimes a stumbler for adults, but Maddie handled their curiosity with an equally disarming relatability.
One student wanted to know her favorite song, and she said it was, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up,” the song she performed during the American Idol finale before a live audience, including judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in 2018.
Another wanted to find out her favorite color.
“It’s yellow, she thinks it’s a happy color,” Tonya said, recalling the school visits on which she accompanied her daughter.
Still another student wondered if Maddie had ever dyed her hair with Kool-Aid.
“I told them no,” Maddie said.
In an answer to a question from another student, Maddie said that her favorite instrument was the piano, but she is best at the guitar.
Another memorable interaction, illustrative of Maddie’s genuine connectedness with her audience, no matter the venue or the scope, came about when a kid, instead asking a question, told Maddie all about their “grandma Ruth.”
“I don’t know grandma Ruth but I hope she’s doing great,” Maddie told Waverly Newspapers.
Reflecting on the overall experience of sharing her positive message with the kids, Maddie added:
“I think words have a much bigger impact on children than they do on adults,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure to think that the words I say will stick with them. I want to give them a positive message they will remember.”
Maddie would be pleased to know that her words really spoke to at least one little girl called Aryanna Barbutes. The Carey third-grader, who is an avid Maddie Poppe fan, told her mom, Lisa, that hearing Maddie speak inspired her.
Aryanna said she never considered playing the guitar, but after hearing Maddie’s story about how, despite the naysayers, she kept going and kept working hard to master the instrument, she now wants to learn to play.
“She loves talking to kids,” said Tonya, Maddie’s mom. “She doesn’t always get a chance to do this, she really enjoyed seeing the kids and hearing from them.”