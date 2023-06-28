The Butler County Fair Board is pleased to announce a $300,000 gift from the Fred and Wava Maifeld family to benefit the building of a new Multi-Species Livestock Building on the Butler County Fairgrounds. The announcement was shared on Thursday evening at the Grandstand concert, with Fred and Wava’s daughter’s Lori and Rhonda Maifeld in attendance. The Maifeld family have been long-time supporters of the Butler County Fair throughout the years.
The project will replace existing structures that have been on the grounds since the 1940’s-1960’s. Construction for the project is slated to being this fall. The Butler County Fair Board wishes to thank all who have donated to the Multi-Species Livestock Building project!
Fundraising efforts are still underway, if you wish to donate, please visit the Butler County Fair website for more information at www.butlercountyfair.com