A special announcement was made at the recent Go-Hawk Scholarship Award Night held at W-SR High School.
On behalf of the Dave “Lags” Lageschulte Trust, Allyn Ramker presented a $25,000 check to the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation to be used for the Dave Lageschulte Hospitality Scholarship and for endowment. Allyn is a volunteer on the Scholarship Committee of the WSR Schools Foundation and works with the Lageschulte Trust.
Dave “Lags” Lageschulte was a 1969 graduate of WSR Schools. He was president of the local FFA Chapter. His family farmed north of Waverly. His father, Ray, was a State Representative. Dave was very successful in the hospitality industry in Florida. He loved Waverly and stayed loyal to his hometown through contributing to many local organizations. Dave passed away in 2014 following a battle with cancer.
Don Meyer, Executive Director of the WSR Schools Foundation said, “We are deeply thankful for the generous commitment and outstanding support of our WSR students Mr. Lageschulte continues to provide with this gift, long after his passing. His legacy lives on and inspires us all.”