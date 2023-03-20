A safe place where everyone feels welcome. With 136,000 unique visits a year, the Waverly Public Library serves people of all ages, abilities and walks of life.
That one place should have the drawing power to attract such a diverse audience is quite remarkable in itself.
But that it continues to do it year after year, decade after decade, generation after generation, as the wheel of time speeds forward, is truly unique.
This is a fitting description of the Waverly Public Library. When it moved to its current location at 1500 W Bremer Ave 25 years ago, the current building was a modern, light-filled space featuring state-of-the-art design.
But a quarter of a century of intense use, the change in reading habits as well as leaps in technology have created a set of different needs which render the current space inadequate.
Hence the library started a campaign to upgrade the space, repurpose some of the existing areas and upgrade the interior and exterior.
Recently, the library invited business leaders and community members for a tour and to make the case for its capital campaign called “Make Room for Renewal.”
The financial cost of that is $2.4 million, with the City of Waverly committing $700,000. More funding is going to be raised through the public phase of the campaign and through grants and gifts.
But the financial investment is only one side of the equation.
The other is this: It is an investment in the future of the next generation, an opportunity to offer experiences and space for intergenerational exchanges, growth and reflection.
Put otherwise, Making Room for Renewal means investing in the economic development of the community and in the quality of life for the families here.
• For kids highlights:
Among the amenities for kids is a Storytime Tree, which will have 6,000 metal leaves. Sponsored by RADA Manufacturing, the Waverly-based company which produces signature steel kitchen knives, the tree will be a gathering place for kids.
It will be placed in the children’s story amphitheater, not far from the Baby Play Zone.
• Teen Highlights:
Teens find the Waverly Library to be an inviting space, Deanna McCue told the Waverly leaders during the recent visit.
With the renovation, teens will have more space and it will be cozier than what they currently enjoy. A new Youth Services Center will cater to kids and teens and the teens will have access to computers, gaming equipment and social space booths with comfortable seating.
• Highlights for adults:
Adults who cherish quiet times at the library will have a fireside den for relaxation and reading; a dual-sided fireplace and a nook for cozy reading.
• Highlights for community:
The lobby lounge will have comfortable seating, a new digital lobby display will set the tone for the space and various rooms will allow groups to meet without the ambient noise of the main area. A rare book display will be accessible and new corner gardens will give the space dimensionality and color.
An outdoor digital sign will inform the public about upcoming and ongoing events.
Two of the patios, which are currently underused, will be enclosed, enlarging the interior space.
THE VISION:
The vision of the project is to renew our much-loved community library space, so it continues its long tradition of providing room for everyone.
The project is slated to begin in the fall of 2023 and wrap up in early 2024.
“We will try to keep the disruptions to a minimum,” said Sarah C.C. Meyer, the library director.