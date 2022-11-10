“Mamma Mia,” the frothy musical based on songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA, opens at Waverly-Shell Rock High School tomorrow, the first of three shows.

Very similar to the popular movie starring Meryl Streep, the stage production of “Mamma Mia” tells the story of Donna, a single mother on a Greek island, who is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends.