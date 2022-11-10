“Mamma Mia,” the frothy musical based on songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA, opens at Waverly-Shell Rock High School tomorrow, the first of three shows.
Very similar to the popular movie starring Meryl Streep, the stage production of “Mamma Mia” tells the story of Donna, a single mother on a Greek island, who is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends.
Unbeknowst to Donna, her daughter, Sophie, has learned of the three men who might be her father and has invited them to her wedding. Donna does not react well when she discovers her old flames together in the village.
Director Allison Rasmussen said the musical was not her first choice for the fall show, but, rather, the choice of Choir Director Greg Wessel.
“But, boy oh boy, it has been the right show for us,” she said. “The music is super fun.”
Wessel liked the show because of the fun music but also because the cast fit W-SR’s theatrical talent.
“I knew we had the people that could fit the parts,” he said, “It’s a fun show, and it’s ensemble acting. I like to find musicals that give more kids the opportunity to be on stage with parts. It’s a good ensemble-cast musical.”
The production relies on more than 85 students on the stage and behind the scenes, including 26 seniors.
Rasmussen appreciates that so many students will gain experience from the show.
“It allowed our really great actors lots of time to shine,” she said, “and some wonderful experience for our ensemble and our chorus members to build some great skills that will carry them on after our seniors leave.”
Lead roles are the bride-to-be, Sophie (played by Kayla Jeppesen), her mother, Donna (Sophia Frenna), Donna’s friends Tayna (Lanie Herrmeyer) and Rosie (Paulina Robles), Sophie’s friends Ali (Grace Gaede) and Lisa (Tori Happel), Sophie’s fiancé Sky (Angelo Neely), Sky’s friends Pepper (John Nelson) and Eddie (Luke McMillin), and Sophie’s three possible fathers, Harry (Josh Arthur), Bill (Nick Barber) and Sam (Zach Cummer).
According to Rasmussen, more than 60 students auditioned for roles in the musical.
“The kids were super excited about it,” she said. “So many of them got together and had watch parties in the summer.”
Performances are in Rada Auditorium Nov. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Reserved-seating tickets are for sale at www.showtix4u.com—search on Waverly-Shell Rock. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
“If you need to put a little bounce in your step and a little love in your heart, this is the show for you,” Rasmussen said. “Come. Enjoy. You’re not going to get any great morality tale out of this, but you’re going to love it and dance and smile and sing.”
“The cast is doing an awesome job,” Wessel said, “stepping it up and getting things done. We’re ready to perform. It’s going to be a great show.”