Waterloo, Iowa – Mammograms have saved the lives of countless women through early detection of breast cancer. It’s easy, it’s quick, and it saves lives. Did you know there are two types of mammogram? It’s important to know the difference and how to know which is best for you.
“A mammogram is still the gold standard in breast imaging to look at tissue of the breast,” said Kelly Flaucher, BS, RT(R)(M)(CN-BI), supervisor of breast care at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. Your primary care doctor will refer you for one of two types of mammograms.
Screening mammograms — If you and your doctor have never had a concern about your breast health, this is the type of mammogram you receive yearly.
• Annual preventive screenings for women ages 40 or older with no symptoms of breast cancer
• Two images of each breast are taken and reviewed by a radiologist after the exam
• This mammogram is typically fully covered by health insurance
Diagnostic mammograms – If you have a breast health concern, your visit begins with a mammogram and may advance to other testing during your appointment.
• Performed when anyone is experiencing a cancer symptom or concern in the breast
• Multiple images are taken and reviewed by a radiologist during your appointment
• Additional imaging may be used to diagnose your breast condition such as ultrasound, biopsy or 3D mammography
“A 3D mammogram is obtained when the machine moves in an arc around the breast to capture multiple images,” says Flaucher. “A computer imaging program compiles the pictures into a very detailed picture with the ability to look at the inside of the breast slice by slice. This gives the radiologist a more in-depth look at the breast.”
Patients should know insurance companies treat diagnostic mammograms differently than annual screenings. Check with your insurance company prior to your visit.
Individuals without insurance may qualify for a free or low-cost breast cancer screening by contacting the Iowa Department of Public Health. MercyOne Northeast Iowa is hosting Free Mammo Nights for women ages 40 and above who struggle to afford breast cancer screening.
• MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, 1-7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Know the symptoms of breast cancer
o Pain in one or both breasts
o Thickening of the skin on your breasts
o Any changes in the size or shape of your breasts
If you notice any symptoms, make an appointment with your primary care provider and request a referral to MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. If you don’t have a primary doctor, connect with your perfect match.