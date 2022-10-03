MercyOne Oelwein

There will be a free mammogram night for women over 40 from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

Waterloo, Iowa – Mammograms have saved the lives of countless women through early detection of breast cancer. It’s easy, it’s quick, and it saves lives. Did you know there are two types of mammogram? It’s important to know the difference and how to know which is best for you.

“A mammogram is still the gold standard in breast imaging to look at tissue of the breast,” said Kelly Flaucher, BS, RT(R)(M)(CN-BI), supervisor of breast care at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. Your primary care doctor will refer you for one of two types of mammograms.