Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, Iowa, has been charged with murder in the first degree for the shooting death of Angela Prichard.
On Oct. 8, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue.
Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Christopher Prichard was later arrested during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022 on warrants for Violation of Protective Order.
Christopher Prichard remains in the Jackson County Sheriff’s jail.
If convicted, First Degree Murder carries a lifetime imprisonment without the possibility of parole.