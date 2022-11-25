A California man was sentenced November 17, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison. Wesley Wood, age 43, from San Marcos, California, received the prison term after a May 26, 2022, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

In a plea agreement, Wood admitted he conspired to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetamine to Sheldon, Iowa in the U.S. Postal Service.