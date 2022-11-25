A California man was sentenced November 17, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison. Wesley Wood, age 43, from San Marcos, California, received the prison term after a May 26, 2022, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
In a plea agreement, Wood admitted he conspired to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetamine to Sheldon, Iowa in the U.S. Postal Service.
Wood was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Wood was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Wood is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and investigated by United States Postal Inspection Service and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.