A man who used a false identification document and someone else’s social security number was sentenced today to ten months in federal prison.
Alvaro Ortiz-Camarillo, age 25, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Postville, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 13, 2022, guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of an identification document and one count of misuse of a social security number.
At the guilty plea, Ortiz-Camarillo admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card bearing someone else’s name and Social Security number when he completed employment and tax forms in July 2021 at a business in Lime Springs, Iowa. On the employment application, Ortiz-Camarillo falsely claimed to be a United States citizen. However, Ortiz-Camarillo has been deported to Mexico in April 2014, January 2019, April 2020, two times in July 2020, and October 2020 and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government after each removal. Ortiz-Camarillo was also convicted in the Northern District of Iowa in April 2020 of illegal reentry into the United States after deportation and sentenced to 104 days’ imprisonment.
Ortiz-Camarillo was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Ortiz-Camarillo was sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ortiz-Camarillo is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.