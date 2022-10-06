A Sioux City man who possessed child pornography was sentenced October 5, 2022, to 13 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Mario Josue Reyes, age 22, received the prison term after a May 4, 2022, guilty plea to two counts of possession of child pornography.
In a plea agreement, Reyes admitted to possessing child pornography. Reyes admitted to using a phone to video himself engaged in sexual conduct with a minor child who was 12 and 13 at the time of the incidents. Reyes also admitted to giving the minor marijuana and LSD.
Reyes was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Reyes was sentenced to 156 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Reyes is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.