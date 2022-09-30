A man involved with the distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine who was also in illegal possession of a shotgun was sentenced September 29, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to 8 years’ imprisonment.

Dustin Haynes, 38, from Onawa, Iowa, pled guilty on March 24, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of a firearm.