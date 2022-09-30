A man involved with the distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine who was also in illegal possession of a shotgun was sentenced September 29, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to 8 years’ imprisonment.
Dustin Haynes, 38, from Onawa, Iowa, pled guilty on March 24, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of a firearm.
At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Haynes was previously convicted of the following crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year: Burglary, Third Degree; Assault while Participating in a Felony; and Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense.
Evidence further showed that on September 1, 2021, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle Haynes was operating. Haynes attempted to flee from law enforcement agents by vehicle, then on foot, and during the pursuit, threw away three baggies of meth. Officers seized components of a methamphetamine lab from Haynes’ vehicle and a shotgun from the trunk of the vehicle. Law enforcement also seized two boxes of pseudoephedrine (used to make methamphetamine) and receipts showing the purchase of other pills within the last 30 days. Haynes admitted he intended to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Haynes was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment and must serve a four-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Haynes remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa DCI Laboratory, Monona County Sheriff’s Department, and Iowa State Patrol.