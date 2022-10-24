A man who distributed methamphetamine to a woman, which resulted in her death, pled guilty on Oct. 24, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Eric A. Young, age 42, from St. Ansgar, Iowa, was convicted of distribution of methamphetamine.
At the plea hearing, Young admitted to a stipulated version of facts that he provided methamphetamine to a woman from Nashua, Iowa on the night of her death. Young admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the woman in exchange for $90 and was present when the woman became unresponsive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Young remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Young faces the following maximum penalties: (1) not more than 20 years’ imprisonment, without the possibility of parole; (2) a fine of not more than $1 million; (3) a mandatory special assessment of $100; and (4) a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life. The parties have agreed to a sentence between 168-210 months. The Court is not bound by this agreement.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.